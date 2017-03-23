Happy days as new flights land.

THE long-awaited Tigerair flights from Brisbane to the Whitsundays begin today.

Tigerair now offers six weekly return services from Sydney and four return flights from Brisbane.

This results in an additional 55,000 visitor seats in and out of the Whitsunday airport annually.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said this milestone would go a long way towards the region reaching its full potential.

"While the Whitsundays has always been aspirational, one of the barriers to converting this into visitation has been the challenges around ways to get here and the convenience of flights,” he said.

"The Whitsundays is in a very strong position and the addition of these flights will allow us to continue to fulfil the massive potential that the Whitsundays has.”

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said Tigerair's commitment meant "happy days” ahead. "More choice and availability of flights makes it easier for international tourists to visit our region,” he said.

Customers can check Tigerair Whitsunday and Brisbane flight pricing with flights regularly available from $79.