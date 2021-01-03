Menu
A Whitsundays region pub is offering 50 per cent off bistro meals and drinks throughout January 2021. Picture: Contributed
Food & Entertainment

Happy Days with half-price meals and drinks in January

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
3rd Jan 2021 5:00 AM
A Whitsunday venue is celebrating the New Year with a Happy Days promotion offering half-price bistro meals and drinks.

The discount applies to the total bill from 5pm to 6pm everyday throughout January at the Australian Venue Co pub, the Reef Gateway Hotel.

State manager Scott Brydson said they wanted to make it easier for families to dine out over summer.

“School holidays are the perfect time to skip the cooking, and the dishes,” Mr Brydson said.

To apply for 50 per cent off, patrons will need to pay via mobile and order their food and drinks with the AVC app or by scanning their table’s QR code — no sign-up necessary.

There is no minimum spend nor limit to how many times the discount can be redeemed during the promotion period but the discount does not apply to private event bookings.

whatson whatson whitsundays whitsunday businesses whitsunday pubs
Whitsunday Times

