Happy on Hamo

HEALTHY HAMO: The Happy and Healthy Living course got Hamo Island workers in the kitchen.

THE first round in a series of three initiatives for a healthy and happy lifestyle on Hamilton Island were held last week.

Funded by Public Health North Queensland, the initiatives are aimed at addressing the challenges of living on a tropical island resort and maintaining both physical and mental wellbeing.

The opening round saw practising dietitian and exercise physiologist Leanne Cordero attend the island and conduct a range of workshops across nutrition and physical activity for Hamilton Island staff, residents and children.

The highlight for many was cooking classes in staff accommodation quarters, all of whom enjoy varying degrees of cooking facilities.

The classes were targeted so the staff would be able to use ingredients to which they had access and could store, and cook using appliances to which they had access in their own living quarters. In addition to the nutritional benefits, the participants had enjoyed the learning and social aspect of the classes.