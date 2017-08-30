Hard work recognised

WELL DONE: Casey Dickinson was presented with the National Employment Services Association Rising Star award by Rosie Batty.

CASEY Dickinson from Community Solutions is only 23, but that didn't stop her from managing a case load of more than 200 people affected by the devastating Cyclone Debbie aftermath.

And now she has the recognition she deserves, taking home the 'Rising Star' Award from the National Employment Services Association annual awards night held last week in Melbourne.

Ms Dickinson was presented with her accolade by former Australian of the Year Rosie Batty.

Program Leader Peter Lindsay congratulated Ms Dickinson on the progress she has made since she started with the organisation when she was only 21 years of age.

"She has a really good outlook and has matured beyond her years, she has been handed upwards of more than 200 clients,” he said.

"She is a good learner, a very focused person, and understands the home life balance.”

Tina West, Kim Clegg and Lesley England were also nominated for the NESA Employment Consultant of the Year Award.

The Proserpine Community Solutions workers came home with second place for their group work in the field of indigenous employment.

Program leader Peter Lindsay said all four nominees had made life changing impacts on many people's lives.

"A man from Bowen (who was a former client) walked in and announced he bought himself a car, it is life changing stuff,” he said.

"Its just nice for this area to be recognised for getting people back into the workforce."