Hardy Reef cruises expected in three weeks

Cruise Whitsundays marine crew member Tony Wall is all smiles assisting with the pontoon repairs.

IT TAKES more than eleven metre waves and a category 4 Cyclone to put a stop to one of the most memorable tourist experiences in the Whitsundays.

The Hardy Reef pontoons remain structurally sound and daily tours are expected to return to normal in three weeks.

A 14-person strong maintenance team of staff, contractors, plumbers and electricians have been the driving force to ensure this timeline could be met.

Tour guide Tony Wall was one of the staff assisting the maintenance crew and said everything was on track.

"The maintenance team and our marine crew have all brought skills to assist with the pontoon repairs, it's important for our tourism industry to get the pontoons completed to showcase to future guests that the Whitsundays is still beautiful, and we're open for business," he said.

"Mother Nature has given us the opportunity to rebuild and upgrade the existing pontoons and it's an absolute team effort to get the Great Barrier Reef Adventure up and running."

Marine Crew member Jamie Tierney said the maintenance workers based on on the iconic reef destination 40 nautical miles from shore had their own 'Reefsleep' experience.

"Waking up on the Great Barrier Reef is spectacular, you can never get tired of the array of aqua blues", he said.

Reefsleep is one of the main attractions Cruise Whitsundays offers tourists where they get the chance to spend two days and one night on the reef sleeping under the stars.

Tourists can still expect to see some of their old favourites at the destination including Chip the Turtle, George the Queensland Grouper, Wally and Maggie (Maori Wrasses) and the Nemo family.