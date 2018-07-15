Menu
A 22-year-old man died in a crash at Witta overnight which split a car in two.
'Harrowing' crash killed man, split car in two

Chloe Lyons
by
14th Jul 2018 3:39 PM | Updated: 15th Jul 2018 8:04 AM

A POLICE officer has described a crash that killed a 22-year-old Coast man and split a car in two as "harrowing".

The silver sedan crashed on Maleny-Kenilworth Rd about 8.40pm last night while travelling west-bound from Maleny.

The passenger died on scene and the driver - a 39-year-old Nambour man - was transported to hospital with minor injuries, but not admitted.

Speaking from the crash site, Senior Sergeant Mick Buckley said it was a "harrowing scene".

"(The driver) overtook a number of cars and then left the roadway and impacted a number of trees.

"The car's subsequently been split in two.

"It's not one we come across all that often."

