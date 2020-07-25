Harry and Meghan’s ‘bitterness and jealousy’ laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bitterness over 'Megxit' has been revealed in a startling new biography of the couple.

According to extracts of Finding Freedom, which hits bookshelves in the UK this month, the Sussexes were 'cut adrift' and were 'left jealous of Wills and Kate'.

The sensational book goes on to claim that Harry and Meghan were left frustrated and upset that Prince William and his wife Kate were given plum official duties.

The Sun reports, that Harry and Meghan felt shunned by the Royal Family and were at odds with palace courtiers over their plans for the future.

The new biography is said to have the approval of Meghan and Harry. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan is said to have felt she would have a stronger voice in the world as a Royal but that didn't eventuate. As a result, Meghan is said to have believed she was being mistreated - a key motive in the couple's move to exit 'The Firm' and move to Los Angeles.

"There are buckets of bitterness and resentment on the part of Meghan and Harry, dating from before and after the Megxit saga," an insider told The Sun.

"They will see this book as a way of responding to their critics, inside and outside the palace walls.

"It will be dramatic and it will certainly not help relations with the Royal Family.

"For a modern couple like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, things were not moving quick enough. They wanted to walk their own path."

People close to the couple are said to have been interviewed for the book, in an indication Harry and Meghan were keen to get their side of the story across.

PRINCE HARRY'S POPULARITY PLUMMETS

How times have changed for Prince Harry.

Once regarded by his fellow Britons as a likeable fellow who represented the good qualities of the royal family, these days Harry finds himself well and truly on the outer in his homeland.

A new opinion poll has revealed that Princess Diana's youngest son is now rated as an asset to the UK by barely a third of the Brits.

This number - 35 per cent - is less than half the support he garnered eight years ago when a full three-quarters of his countrymen rated him as the sort of bloke they'd like to have a beer with.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: Queen's Commonwealth Trust

The news was pretty grim for his wife Meghan Markle too - she is seen as a liability by 51 per cent and as an asset by a mere 24 per cent.

And in another sign that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be sliding down the social popularity charts, Amazon has slashed the price of Meghan and Harry's much-anticipated book before it has been released.

Finding Freedom, Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family has gone down from $A36 to $A24.50.

The book, which is due for release next month, will chart the events leading up to the couple's departure from the UK.

Returning to the royal popularity poll, the least popular royal is Prince Andrew, with 80 per cent branding him a liability and only four per cent believing he has something to offer.

The Queen is still by far the favourite, with 81 per cent saying she is an asset, followed by William and Kate and Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth II is still the most popular royal. Here she knights Captain Sir Thomas Moore for raising $A60m to battle coronavirus. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William. Picture: Toby Zerna

Prince Charles is still a popular royal. Picture: Getty

But the poll shows the alarming rate at which Prince Harry's appeal has dived.

Only nine per cent saw him as a liability in a YouGov poll in June 2012. That has now risen to 38 per cent.

Originally published as Harry and Meghan's 'bitterness and jealousy' laid bare