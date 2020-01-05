Harry and Meghan’s moving fire tribute

The Royal Family have shared their anguish over Australia's fire disaster, with Queen Elizabeth and the dukes and duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex sharing messages of support on social media.

The Queen led the charge, posting a moving message on her official Twitter account shortly after 6am morning.

"I have been deeply saddened to hear of the continued bushfires and their devastating impact across many parts of Australia," the Queen wrote.

"My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need.

"Prince Philip and I send our thoughts and prayers to all Australians at this difficult time."

Her Majesty sent a similar message of support back in October when the first deaths from the NSW bushfires were confirmed as fires also raged in Queensland.

Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message of condolence to the Governor General of Australia, Governor of New South Wales, Governor of Queensland, and Governor of Victoria and to all Australians. pic.twitter.com/ZNBAHW21az — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 4, 2020

Meanwhile, her grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry and their respective wives have also shared their own messages on Instagram, alongside heartbreaking images of the deadly fires.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a shocking image of a kangaroo fleeing as a home burns, which was originally published by the New York Times.

"We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia," the young royals posted.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and communities who are affected by this devastating event.

"We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firefighters who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others."

At the same time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also took to Instagram to offer their condolences.

The royal couple shared a number of tragic images, including Aussie residents sheltering at a smoke-filled beach, an enormous smoke cloud swamping bushland and a RFS volunteer cradling a koala among the flames.

They also used the platform to call for donations to the NSW RFS and the Red Cross, as well as for action to address the "global environmental crisis".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months," they wrote.

"From areas we are personally connected to such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues.

"This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide. It's easy to feel helpless, but there's always a way to help."