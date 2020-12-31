Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cartoonist Harry Bruce takes a swipe at the Mackay Regional Council proposal to upgrade the 'True North' public artworks on Matsuura Dr.
Cartoonist Harry Bruce takes a swipe at the Mackay Regional Council proposal to upgrade the 'True North' public artworks on Matsuura Dr.
Humour

Harry Bruce’s comedic take on a COVID-riddled year

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
31st Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Few can match the way Harry Bruce can take the issue of the day and immortalise it in a witty, succinct toon.

The Daily Mercury has been his platform for decades and, against the adversity of a year that tested the resolve of everyone, Harry once again delivered.

The news never sleeps. It is a constant cycle of endless articles and issues that need covering for a community that needs to be informed.

And 2020 had defining moments - an unprecedented pandemic, bushfires, trials and tribulations.

And each time, Harry captured the moment.

Take a look back at some of his greatest works from 2020.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

And, seeing the funny side of COVID-19:

 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
harry bruce harry bruce cartoon mackay daily mercury
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fate of Whitsunday fireworks up in the air

        Premium Content Fate of Whitsunday fireworks up in the air

        Community Rainfall across the region may put a dampener on New Year’s Eve plans.

        The crimes that shocked the Whitsundays in 2020

        Premium Content The crimes that shocked the Whitsundays in 2020

        Crime From a skinned crocodile to a major drug bust, here are some of the biggest crimes...

        WHAT’S ON: Where to farewell 2020 in the Whitsundays

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Where to farewell 2020 in the Whitsundays

        Whats On Take a look at where you can ring in the New Year across the region.

        13 tragedies that rocked our region in 2020

        Premium Content 13 tragedies that rocked our region in 2020

        News From battles with cancer lost to a mining death and traffic crashes, these are some...