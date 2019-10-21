Harry finally confirms royal rift

Prince Harry has finally publicly admitted the growing rift between he and brother William - saying: "We're certainly on different paths."

Harry hinted at the strained relationship in the candid new documentary about he and wife Meghan that's just aired in the UK.

The Sun reports that he added: "As brothers, you have good days, you have bad days."

Harry said the pressure on the royals means "inevitably stuff happens".

He added: "But look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers - and we're certainly on different paths at the moment.

"But I'll certainly always be there for him as I know he'll always be there for me.

"We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy.

"But I love him dearly and the majority of the stuff is created out of nothing. But as brothers, you have good days, you have bad days."

“On different paths”: William, Harry, Meghan and Kate. Picture: Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty

Filmed across South Africa, Angola, Malawi and Botswana, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke exclusively to British news anchor Tom Bradby about the causes and issues they care most about and their fresh and personal approach to being modern royals.

In another scene from the documentary, Meghan told Bradby that the last year of her life had been "hard".

"I don't think anybody could understand that. But in fairness, I had no idea - which probably sounds difficult to understand here. But when I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me: 'I'm sure he's great, but you shouldn't do it, because the British tabloids will destroy your life.'"

"I, very naively because I'm American and we don't have that there, (said) 'What are you talking about? That doesn't make any sense! I'm not in tabloids!' I didn't get it. So, umm... it's been complicated."

'I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip'



The Duchess of Sussex admits she's tried a coping mechanism to manage the pressures that come with marrying Prince Harry #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/GWs5KfuovM pic.twitter.com/XctGTpk94l — ITV News (@itvnews) October 20, 2019

She also talked about "surviving" the intense scrutiny she faces as a royal. "I said for a long time to H - that's what I call him - it's not enough just to survive something, that's not the point of life. You've got to thrive and feel happy," she said.

"I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I tried, I really tried, but I think what that does internally is probably really damaging. The biggest thing I know is that I never thought this would be easy, but I thought it'd be fair, and that's the part that's really hard to reconcile. But I don't know... I'm taking each day as it comes."

Viewers across the UK have taken to social media to voice their opinions on this remarkably candid look at the royal couple:

This full chat with Tom and Meghan is so raw. A remarkable, intelligent, compassionate woman who deserves absolutely none of this abuse. Listen to her, how can anyone even try and justify it? #HarryAndMeghan — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) October 20, 2019

I love how she's too gracious to call Britain and her press racist. Im not. Her experience of being black, even half black, in this country has been appalling and harsh but Meghan has smiled through the pain and continued to do her job through it #HarryandMeghan — Arnoldis 🇿🇼🇬🇧 (@HiArnoldis) October 20, 2019

Most of the people who cried over Diana and who still go on about her being "the people's Princess" are the ones who hate on Meghan. Diana would've loved Meghan because she makes Harry happy #HarryAndMeghan — Sara (@DoubleTreble_) October 20, 2019

I really think documentaries like this after each royal tour gives a much deeper understanding of not only the projects and people the royals are working with and lifting up, but also of their wellbeing. Such a good way to connect better with them. #HarryAndMeghan — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) October 20, 2019

"I thought I was out of the woods, and suddenly it's all come back" - Harry's answer to @tombradby's question about his mental health. "but I won't be bullied into playing the game that killed my mum". #HarryAndMeghan — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 20, 2019

My favourite part of Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. Reflection of Harry cuddling Archie #HarryAndMeghan #itnproductions pic.twitter.com/dhzGM3tUUV — Emma Wood (@EmmalWood) October 20, 2019

Totally authentic interview with Meghan. She had NO IDEA what she would face and the criticism she would endure. That’s not acting, that’s absolute transparency! Bless her, bless Harry!! They deserve to thrive! Screw the stiff upper lip! #HarryAndMeghan xxxx — Emma Kenny (@emmakennytv) October 20, 2019

“I never thought it would be easy but I thought it would be fair” The last interview with Meghan has broken me... #HarryAndMeghan pic.twitter.com/1BFocWytWk — Rachael (@RachaelMay94) October 20, 2019

I sincerely hope the Prince Harry haters out there are watching ITV tonight. “I won’t play the game that killed my mother” is a very powerful statement. I keep saying it, he’s a good lad with a big heart. #HarryAndMeghan — Steve C (@StevieCummings) October 20, 2019

The hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan was trending on Twitter over the weekend amid an outpouring of support for the Duchess after a preview clip from the feature showed her barely containing tears as she spoke of the intense media scrutiny.

"Harry is obviously very concerned about protecting you from what he felt his mother went through. It's obviously an issue one has to tiptoe into very gently … I don't know what the impact on your mental and physical health (is), all the pressure you feel?" asked Bradby.

"I would say … any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot," she responded after a moment's pause.

RELATED: Prince Harry admits Dian's death is a 'wound that festers'

"So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed. It's um … yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm okay, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

"And the answer is - would it be fair to say 'Not really OK'? It's really been a struggle?" Bradby asked.

"Yes," Meghan responded quietly, later adding that she and her husband have been "existing, not living" in recent months.

Harry and Meghan have spoken about their recent struggles. Picture: Facundo Arrizabalaga — Pool/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the hour-long documentary, Prince Harry admitted he was keen to leave the UK and base his family in Africa - but that it was unlikely to happen.

"I don't know where we could live in Africa at the moment," he told the reporter.

"We've just come from Cape Town, that would be an amazing place for us to be able to to base ourselves, of course it would.

"But with all the problems that are going on there I just don't see how we would be able to really make as much difference as we'd want to."

However, he added that they would still focus most of their future work on conservation in Africa.

"The rest of our lives, especially our life's work will be predominantly focused on Africa, on conservation," he said.

"There are 19 commonwealth countries across this continent, there's a lot of things to be done, there's a lot of problems here but there's also huge potential for solutions."

The new documentary comes amid news the couple is planning on taking a six-week break from the spotlight and royal duties.

A royal source told The Sunday Times: "The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time."

The family is taking a break from the spotlight. Picture: Toby Melville — Pool/Getty Images

It's understood they will fly to Los Angeles next month for Thanksgiving with Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, before returning to the UK to spend their first Christmas with Archie at Sandringham with the Queen and other members of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan: An African Journey will air in Australia at 11am today on 10Play and 7.30pm Tuesday on Ten.