Harry ‘in talks’ with US banking giant

Prince Harry is reportedly in talks with banking giant Goldman Sachs as he and Meghan are tipped to earn almost $2 billion in corporate deals.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, has discussed working with the controversial US finance firm, reports theMirror.

Sources told the publication that the couple first made contact with the company in November, which was when they said they were going to leave the royal family.

Goldman doesn't pay its guest speakers for the series but could pave the way for the Sussexes to forge a l­ucrative relationship, according to the newspaper.

In 2016, Goldman agreed to pay a $US5 billion settlement for its role in the 2008 financial crisis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tipped to make almost $2 billion in corporate deals. Picture: Getty Images.

And now, The Sun reports, a PR expert has suggested they may earn close to $2 billion in corporate deals and brand ambassador roles, with Harry possibly becoming a guest speaker at the bank's Talks at GS.

It comes after Harry last week appeared at an event sponsored by JP Morgan in Miami - at which he told of his struggles following his mother's death.

Goldman, and JP Morgan, were accused of piling debt on thousands of ­homeowners with toxic ­mortgages while also making tens of billions in revenue a year.

Experts believe JP Morgan paid the Sussexes up to $1.5 million for attending the Alternative Investment event in Miami.

The Sussexes were at the same swanky JP Morgan event as J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez. Picture: Getty Images.

But the couple were blasted for going to a summit hosted by a bank that finances fossil fuel firms.

The couple, who were making their first engagement since their split from the Royal family, have railed against "fossil fuel emissions … jeopardising" the planet.

The Duke and Duchess have spoken of a "ticking clock" to save the planet.

Yet JP Morgan has been accused of pumping $117 billion into companies behind fracking and Arctic oil and gas exploration.

US charity Rainforest Action Network made the claim three months before last week's Miami summit in its Banking on Climate Change 2019 report.

PR guru Mark Borkowski said Harry and Meghan's association with JP Morgan was "not the best look".

He added: "How they accept money, and from whom, is going to be a challenge going forward."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: "They need to be careful.

"If you preach, you should practice what you preach.

"When it comes to the rich and famous there is an awful lot of hypocrisy over climate change."

The Sun Online contacted Goldman Sachs for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.