Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Harry Styles postpones November Australian tour dates
Harry Styles postpones November Australian tour dates
Music

Harry Styles makes call on Aussie tour

by Nathan Vass and Tiffany Bakker
16th Sep 2020 5:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Harry Styles has formally postponed his concert tour of Australia and New Zealand, which was initially slated to kick off in Sydney on November 20.

"Everyone's health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice," Styles said in a series of tweets early this morning (AEST time).

"I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can't wait to see you all on the road as soon as it's safe to do so."

 

Aussie fans will have to wait to see Harry Styles back on our shores. Picture: Supplied
Aussie fans will have to wait to see Harry Styles back on our shores. Picture: Supplied

 

Styles was set to play shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. An Auckland date on November 23 has also been postponed.

Last weekend, Ticketek caused an online furore after insisting the tour would go ahead, despite the coronavirus pandemic and Australia's current international and state border restrictions.

"The Harry Styles Australia & New Zealand tour is proceeding as planned and we are excited to welcome everyone to the events in November and December," Ticketek announced.

 

"In the event of a cancellation, exchanges and refunds will be processed according to AU/NZ consumer law."

Fans vented anger and frustration on social media and Ticketek responded by saying they were "urgently seeking clarification" from the tour's promoter, Live Nation Australia, about the status of the tour.

 

The Former One Direction star was scheduled to embark on a world tour in just over two weeks, kicking off with dates in Mexico.

 

 

The tour was scheduled to come to Australia in late November, with Styles booked to play multiple arena dates - including two sold-out nights at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena, which has a capacity of more than 14,000 people.

There has been no announcement as yet from Ticketek or Live Nation Australia regarding refunds.

 

Harry Styles is currently one of the world’s biggest stars. Picture: Getty Images
Harry Styles is currently one of the world’s biggest stars. Picture: Getty Images

HARRY STYLES' POSTPONED AUSTRALIAN & NZ TOUR DATES

 

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21

 

Spark Arena, Auckland

Monday, November 23

 

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wednesday, November 25 and Thursday, November 26

 

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29

 

RAC Arena, Perth

Wednesday, December 02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Harry Styles makes call on Aussie tour

More Stories

Show More
celebrity entertainment harry styles music tour

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why this Moranbah man smeared poo on a cop car

        Premium Content Why this Moranbah man smeared poo on a cop car

        Crime Justice Graeme Crow labelled the behaviour as ‘disgraceful and disgusting’.

        ‘Heart and soul’ of Proserpine is one step closer

        Premium Content ‘Heart and soul’ of Proserpine is one step closer

        Council News The centre will include a 300-seat auditorium for live shows and movies and a...

        $550k in 2020: Big cash to access our pollies

        Premium Content $550k in 2020: Big cash to access our pollies

        Politics Labor, LNP in Qld earn $550k in ‘business forum’ schemes

        VOTE NOW: The best catch in the Whitsundays

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: The best catch in the Whitsundays

        Fishing Cast your vote in our online poll to help choose the best catch in the region.