Harsh reality check for NBA superstar

Fans continue to watch on with bated breath as the biggest name on the Free Agency market waits to make his decision.

Kawhi Leonard has reportedly met with both the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers with a meeting with the Toronto Raptors to come.

Several other names remain up for grabs as teams begin to fill out their rosters as preparations for the 2019/20 season ramp up.

COUSINS' HARSH REALITY CHECK

DeMarcus Cousins remains on the market during the NBA's free-agency frenzy, and it's unclear when that will change.

"There is no market for him," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said late Monday night on Scott Van Pelt's ESPN show. "He hoped some big-market teams would strike out, would have cap space and he'd get a ($12-20 million) deal. That's not happening. I don't even know if there is a mid-level exception, which he got from Golden State last year, I don't think that's there for him."

Is there a market for DeMarcus Cousins?

Cousins settled for that one-year, $5.3 million contract last off-season as he recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon. The centre returned to the court in January, but then suffered a quad injury in Golden State's second playoff game.

Cousins, 28, returned for the NBA Finals and had mixed results as he was forced into more minutes amid Warriors injuries to Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney. He was sometimes a force on offence, but was a constant victim of the Raptors' pick-and-roll offence.

Looney re-signed with the Warriors for a three-year, $15 million deal, likely ending any chance Cousins would return to the Bay Area.

Cousins said he would be "open-minded" before free agency begins, and now he needs a team that feels the same way.

- Dani Mohr, NY Post

WORLD WAITS ON KAWHI DECISION

He was the biggest fish on the market and he still hasn't landed on where his future is going to lie.

Despite no decision officially being made it hasn't stopped Lakers fans from running with the news they're the favourites with reports his mind is made up.

Fox's Chris Broussard stated the most in demand Free Agent will announce his decision to join the Lakers in the coming days.

"Barring a last-second change of heart, Kawhi will be a Laker," Broussard said on Undisputed.

"I've been told either today, maybe this evening, or tomorrow he'll make an announcement.

"The people I've talked to, close to this situation, would be shocked if he didn't go to the Lakers."