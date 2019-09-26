Menu
Bridgette and Paula Powers from Twinnies Pelican & Seabird Rescue.
Environment

Harsh reality threatens to ground sisters’ charity

Shayla Bulloch
26th Sep 2019 1:55 PM
A LIFELONG dedication to rescuing pelicans is under threat for two Sunshine Coast sisters struggling to cope with the demand of injured birds.

Bridgette and Paula Powers, fondly known as Twinnies, have rescued and rehabilitated about 20,000 pelicans across the region for 19 years.

The owners of Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue have been passionate about pelicans since they were young but have called on the community to keep their dream alive.

The twins say call-outs for injured birds have dramatically increased and it's taken a toll.

Paula and Bridgette Powers from Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue looking after young birds until release time. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
"It pains our heart," Ms Powers said.

"We don't want to have to turn any pelicans or sea birds that need our help away.

"Perhaps we are just becoming better known as the place for injured and sick pelicans.

"It's a good thing.

But she said it was getting to a stage where they were struggling to cope.

"The recent bushfires certainly haven't helped."

Ms Powers said the physical toll of working 65 hours a week added up with the financial toll of caring for many birds.

Bridgette and Paula Powers from Twinnies Pelican & Seabird Rescue.
"I suppose what really hits us hard is when we look at the bank balance, the outgoing for the week…," she said.

"However, we lie awake at night thinking about how our rescue will survive week-to-week … it really pains us so much."

The women asked the Coast community to help raise $25,000, and more than half the amount has already been met.

To donate to the cause click here.

