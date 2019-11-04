Harsh warning issued to leaders over frivolous complaints

Councillors will now be fined if they make a frivolous complaint about a co-worker.

COUNCILLORS who make complaints about their co-workers’ conduct could face serious fines if it is found to be frivolous or vexatious.

An improper complaint could land the councillor with a fine of more than $11,000, the Office of the Independent Assessor has warned ahead of the 2020 council elections.

In the Greater Whitsunday region, which includes Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday councils, there has only been one complaint in the 2019/20 year. However, in the seven months to June 30, the OIA had received 32.

Independent assessor Kathleen Florian said the third edition of the OIA’s Insight revealed 138 complaints were made by councillors about other councillors from 20 different councils and almost 60 per cent were dismissed.

“Integrity agencies often see an increase in complaints leading up to council elections that are lacking in substance, are politicised or are made for ulterior purposes,” Ms Florian said.

“New legislation now makes it an offence for councillors to make vexatious complaints and I will be watching those from councillors who make official complaints to the OIA and then make it public through social media or otherwise.

“Other indicators of improper complainant conduct include deliberately making complaints that are lacking in substance, holding back on old complaints to drop them publicly immediately before the election and arranging to make complaints through third parties.”

Ms Florian also warned that the Councillor Code of Conduct should not be misused to stifle robust discussion and debate between councillors and candidates which could help their community’s understanding of local issues, particularly if a councillor or candidate has publicly declared their intention to stand.

“The line in the sand is where a councillor makes comments that are unnecessarily personal and offensive or publicly makes comments which are misleading or untrue about another councillor or candidate, that is when the OIA will act,” Ms Florian said.

The same laws around improper complaints are already in place for members of the public, election candidates or prospective candidates. The new law adds sitting councillors and senior council staff who have not retained their independence.

Keeping it fair for all during local government elections will be a joint focus of state integrity agencies – the OIA, the Crime and Corruption Commission, the Electoral Commission of Queensland and the Integrity Commissioner.

Ms Florian said that complainants who were genuinely unsure of whether their complaint had substance had nothing to fear if they kept their complaint confidential and allowed the disciplinary process to take its course.