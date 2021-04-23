Hartwig ‘relieved and excited’ Pumpkin Festival is a go

Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig has expressed relief and excitement that the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival remains on track to go ahead next month, after the iconic event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Festival brass last week said the future of this year's event remained "murky" ahead of an important community consultation meeting in Goomeri's Hall of Memory.

The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival is a go for next month.

But fortunes have taken a turn for the better with recent easing of statewide COVID-19 restrictions, and a good outcome at last week's meeting.

Event co-ordinator Kim Boyter said before the meeting that Mr Hartwig had been in communication with the public health unit in a bid to have the festival run "as normal as possible".

Mr Hartwig said this week it was important the community support this year's event in the wake of confirmation it would be going ahead.

"I am both relieved and excited the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival is going ahead. The reality is COVID will continue to have an impact on us into the future, this is an example of that," Mr Hartwig said.

"I could not be happier for the organisers and residents of Goomeri. I am looking forward to this event being the jewel in the crown of events for the Gympie region.

"The committee has worked tirelessly to be in position where this event can go ahead. They must be congratulated for getting this far.

"As a community we need to support this event on the last weekend of May, it's a great outing for the young, the young at heart and the family."

The 2021 Goomeri Pumpkin Festival is scheduled to take place between 27 and 30 May.