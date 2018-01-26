Harvey named citizen of the year

CHRIS Harvey, or more formally known as of a few hours ago as "citizen of the year” for Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds, has some advice for young members of the community.

"Join a service club.”

And Mr Harvey sure has taken his own advice.

As a member of Proserpine Rotary, the local SES, the auxiliary fire-fighters, president of the Proserpine Tennis club and part of the local ambulance committee- the spare time Mr Harvey has he dedicates to cooking a BBQ for the retirement home.

But Mr Harvey is forever humble when he stepped up to take home the award in front of a full hall at the Proserpine RSL this afternoon.

"I am so incredibly honoured, there are people who have been doing stuff in the community for a lot longer than I have even been alive and I am honoured to be among the nominated here today,” he said.

"Serving the community motivates me and make me feel good, I enjoy meeting new people even if I am the youngest at some of the groups I attend.

"If I had some advice for young people today it would be join a club; whether it be Lions, CWA, Rotary or the SES - meet some new people and do some fun things for the benefit of everyone.

"I would like to thank the Whitsunday Regional Council, the other nominees and the past winners.”

READ MORE ON CHRIS HARVEY

For more Australia Day coverage and photos make sure you pick up the Whitsunday Times next week.