Hassan pushes case for extra paramedic on Hamilton

Labor candidate Belinda Hassan is lobbying the Queensland Government for another paramedic on Hamilton Island.

Labor candidate Belinda Hassan is lobbying the Queensland Government for another paramedic on Hamilton Island. CONTRIBUTED

FEDERAL Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan is lobbying Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles for another paramedic to be based on Hamilton Island.

Ms Hassan, who will contest he next federal election, visited Hamilton Island recently and met with Hamilton Island Enterprises chief executive officer Glenn Bourke, who expressed concerns about a shortage of Queensland Ambulance Service staff on the island.

"I firmly believe the only way to find out what the issues are in our region is to get out there and ask,” Ms Hassan said.

"It's also important to me to develop those relationships with key stakeholders in our community, just like Hamilton Island Enterprises.

"I'm really concerned that there's currently only one full-time ambulance officer to service not only Hamilton Island, but the surrounding Whitsunday island communities.”

The Hamilton Island Ambulance Station is currently a modified Category 2 station which provides a single QAS paramedic, who services the community from Monday to Friday and is only available after hours on a limited basis.

In the past two years Hamilton Island's average occupancy level - including both holiday guests and permanent residents - has increased with the population fluctuating between 4500 and 6500 people at any one time.

"We all know that accidents don't always occur during working hours so I'm going to raise this issue with Queensland's Health Minister, Steven Miles,” Ms Hassan said.

"All our communities are asking for is a fair deal from every level of government, and the same coverage other regional communities receive.

"I'm confident the State Labor Palaszczuk Government will understand my plea to improve the health services on Hamilton Island.”