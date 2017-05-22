24°
Hats off to Steve

Sharon Smallwood | 22nd May 2017 5:37 PM
Steve "the hat" Andrew
Steve "the hat" Andrew Shirley Wodson Photography

WHEN the Airlie Beach community comes together to celebrate Steve Andrew's life, one thing is certain.

There will be music in the air.

Steve "the hat" Andrew as he was affectionately known, lost a mercifully short battle with cancer on Saturday night.

But not before making his mark, both on the Airlie Beach live music scene and in the wider community through the varied roles he played.

Born on January 23, 1961 in Cornwall, England, Steve was just three years old when his family moved to Sydney, Australia.

It was 2004 when he arrived in Airlie Beach to buy the business 'Whitsunday Garden World'.

 

Steve Andrew with his sons Ollie (left) and Liam (right) and their resepctive partners Sam Howard and Lara Eisenkolb.
Steve Andrew with his sons Ollie (left) and Liam (right) and their resepctive partners Sam Howard and Lara Eisenkolb. Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photogr

His sons Ollie, 27, and Liam, 24, said the GFC wasn't kind to their dad, but in true "Steve the hat" style he didn't let it get him down.

"No matter what was thrown at him he'd make the most of what he had - and it wasn't about what you had it was who you had and what made you happy," Liam said.

And one of the things that made Steve happy was music.

"It was always a special part of him, he's always had music playing and been very passionate about it," Liam said.

 

Steve Andrew (right) in action with visiting musician Dave Flower.
Steve Andrew (right) in action with visiting musician Dave Flower. Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photogr

Steve, who was particularly fond of blues and roots, could often be seen in an Airlie Beach bar playing harmonica with a local band, or simply sitting on the sidelines supporting up and coming Whitsunday talent.

His trademark white Panama hat became a regular fixture at local gigs and the annual Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

"He always wore a hat but I think he just came across the Panama one day and decided that was the hat for him," Ollie said.

 

Andrew Pattinson and Steve Andrew were housemates and great firends.
Andrew Pattinson and Steve Andrew were housemates and great firends. Peter Carruthers

House mate and Whitsunday photographer Andrew Pattinson said the music festival ambassadors who Steve had helped coordinate, would now wear white hats in his honour.

Mr Pattinson said Steve had also helped him organise the festival's 'Battle of the Bands' and 'Original Sundays' events and would be "irreplaceable".

Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder Gavin Butlin said a "Steve the hat" trophy would now be awarded to the winner of each year's Battle of the Bands adding, "he lived for music and he'll be dearly missed".

Others in the Airlie Beach community paying tribute to Steve and his contribution to their lives are members of the Whitsunday Football Club.

Steve was a former goal keeper for the club and a qualified referee.

In fact, his son Ollie said he narrowly missed becoming FIFA accredited.

Whitsunday FC president Steve Tween said clubs from as far afield as Rockhampton who had heard of Steve's passing had already sent condolences.

"Steve was a very well respected referee who took no nonsense from players on either side and wasn't afraid to issue red cards when warranted," he said.

"More recently he became a match day announcer and MC for our social events - and we at Whitsunday FC knew Steve as 'story Steve' not 'Steve the hat' because he always had a story to tell relevant to the particular game we were watching."

Mr Tween said a minute's silence would be held in Steve's honour at Whitsunday FC's home games this Saturday.

Soccer however wasn't the only sport Steve threw his weight behind in the Whitsundays.

Ollie remembered playing rugby with the Whitsunday Raiders for years during which his dad drove the bus.

"He'd help anyone who needed it - it didn't matter if he'd just met you or if he'd known you for years," he said.

 

Steve Andrew had his roof torn apart by cyclone Debbie, and for a short while became the face of the event in Airlie Beach. Photographer: Liam Kidston
Steve Andrew had his roof torn apart by cyclone Debbie, and for a short while became the face of the event in Airlie Beach. Photographer: Liam Kidston Liam Kidston

It was that volunteer spirit that only last week saw Steve Andrew featured in News Regional Media's "Defying Debbie" cyclone tribute book.

Steve had watched the house next door to him "explode" before losing the roof on his own Airlie Beach home, yet even with a suspected broken hand his first thoughts weren't for himself.

He checked on neighbours and friends in need and did all he could to source generator fuel and drinkable water for a team of doctors at a pop up emergency clinic.

Famously photographed in the act by Courier Mail photographer Liam Kidston, an image of Steve, for once minus the hat, made him the face of Cyclone Debbie around the world for a short while.

Liam and Ollie and their partners Lara Eisenkolb and Sam Howard agreed cyclones notwithstanding, Airlie Beach was the perfect fit for "Steve the hat".

"There's a lot of free spirits up here and he was definitely a free spirit," Sam said.

"If you want to wear a hat and a floral shirt here everyone's going to embrace it."

A celebration of Steve's life will be held at the Whitsunday Sailing Club this Sunday at 11am, flowing into the regular 'open mic' session in the afternoon.

"We're going to have a big party for him because music was his life," Ollie said.

"He wouldn't want us sitting there crying over him. He'd want us to remember him as the person he was."

And the person Steve was remained right to the end, even in the way he announced his illness through Facebook on May 12.

"Cheers to you all, love to you all, peace to you all, there's still some time to make some wonderful music," he wrote.

 

