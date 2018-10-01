Have a say on Whitsundays brand

Local residents have until Friday to have their say in creating a new Whitsundays brand.

Tourism Whitsundays has joined with Whitsunday Regional Council to launch the Brand Whitsundays resident survey which is open to all residents of the Whitsundays.

It marks the first time the council and Tourism Whitsundays have joined forces to recreate the Whitsundays brand since the local government amalgamation 10 years ago.

Destination marketing consultancy firm Destination Think! have been appointed to spearhead the review, engagement and creative outcome of the new Brand Whitsundays to ensure it is a success.

This will then be followed by industry engagement sessions where the branding proponents will meet with industry in each town in the Whitsundays to discuss the brand and dive deeper into the results of the resident survey.

Commenting on destination branding, Destination Think! Account Team Lead Andrea Moreton said it was much more than just a logo.

"A destination brand is much more than a logo and tagline that's used in advertising,” she said.

"A true destination brand is shaped by the stories visitors, residents, businesses and many more who are talking about a destination.”

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox said council was excited to work collaboratively with the community and other key stakeholders during the six-month branding process.

"As Australia's leading tourism destination, this new branding initiative is a fantastic way to unite the Whitsundays community by providing everyone with the opportunity to have their say on what makes our region so unique,” he said.

Tourism Whitsundays general manager Natassia Wheeler said it was important to have a brand that not only captured, but also heightened the essence and heart of the

Whitsundays.

"Not only is the Whitsundays the heart of the Great Barrier Reef, it is also a destination that is brimming with a number of iconic experiences made possible thanks to our passionate tourism operators and industry partners,” she said.

To complete the survey, click here.

For more information on the industry engagement sessions, and to register your interest, email reception@tourismwhitsundays.com.au by October 16 with which session you will attend.