Have you lost this unsual craft?

If you know who owns this please call the Whitsunday Police Station and quote QP1700590227 obviously proof of ownership will be essential.

POLICE in the Whitsundays have been handed an unusual piece of property.

It was handed in prior the Cyclone Debbie touching down and was possibly going to be used for transport if the tide had come in!

Thankfully this didn't happen and they are keen to return this watercraft to the rightful owner.

If you know who owns this please call the Whitsunday Police Station and quote QP1700590227 obviously proof of ownership will be essential.