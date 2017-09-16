26°
Have you seen Christopher?

63-year-old Proserpine man Christopher Brett has been declared missing.
63-year-old Proserpine man Christopher Brett has been declared missing. Contributed
by Jacob Wilson

IF YOU have seen Christopher Brett tonight, police want to hear from you.

The 63-year-old Proserpine man was last seen this afternoon but hasn't made contact or been seen for a substantial period of time.

This is considered out of character.

Mr Brett is understood to be Caucasian, around 175cm tall and has short grey hair, last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and khaki shorts.

He may be in a red 2015 model Ford Ranger dual cab ute with an aluminium tray with Queensland Registration plates reading as 987 WLC.

Whitsunday police can be contacted on 4948 8888 while Proserpine Police can be called on 4945 9666.

Whitsunday Times

