Man goes missing after car crash in Gin Gin. Can you help?

Rhylea Millar
20th Oct 2019 8:31 AM
POLICE are searching for a missing man from the Gin Gin area, who went missing from about 11am yesterday after a traffic accident occurred.

The 40-year old man by the name of George Nelson has walked away from a single-vehicle accident that occurred on the Bruce Highway between Apple Tree Creek and Gin Gin.

QPS said there is concern for the man's welfare, as he appeared to be in a dazed and confused state.

He was last seen walking through bushland and heading in a northerly direction and is described as caucasian, approximately 170cm tall and with a proportionate build.

Police conducted a search on foot for the man last night but were unable to locate him.

Anyone with information can contact Policelink on 131 444.

 

Police are looking for a missing man named George Nelson (Pictured).
Bundaberg News Mail

