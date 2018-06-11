Menu
Have you seen this missing Bowen man?

Jessica Lamb
11th Jun 2018 11:18 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 63-year-old man last seen earlier this month at a Bowen address.

Ronald Steicke (pictured) was last seen at about 2.45pm on June 6 in Kirkpatrick Ct, however has not made contact with friends or family since.

His family hold concerns for his welfare as his behaviour is out of character.

Mr Steicke is described as Caucasian, 170cm tall, proportionate build, blonde hair and blue eyes and may be travelling in a maroon Holden Commodore sedan, Qld registration 486TTV.

Any members of the public who have seen Ronald or have information in relation to his whereabouts are asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Whitsunday Times

