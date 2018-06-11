Have you seen this missing Bowen man?

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 63-year-old man reported missing from Bowen: Ronald Steicke

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 63-year-old man last seen earlier this month at a Bowen address.

Ronald Steicke (pictured) was last seen at about 2.45pm on June 6 in Kirkpatrick Ct, however has not made contact with friends or family since.

His family hold concerns for his welfare as his behaviour is out of character.

Mr Steicke is described as Caucasian, 170cm tall, proportionate build, blonde hair and blue eyes and may be travelling in a maroon Holden Commodore sedan, Qld registration 486TTV.

Any members of the public who have seen Ronald or have information in relation to his whereabouts are asked to contact police.

