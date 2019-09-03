Have your say on Brisbane’s second NRL team

AS THE debate around the possibility of a second Brisbane NRL team continues, The Courier-Mail wants to know what our readers think.

Rugby league broadcaster Channel 9 on Sunday revealed its shock agenda to cut a Sydney club and create a new Brisbane NRL team as part of the next multibillion-dollar TV deal in 2023.

The Titans, Manly and Cronulla appear most vulnerable under a relocation move, which could see another club set up in Redcliffe, Ipswich or within Brisbane.

Prospective NRL franchises the Brisbane Bombers, Ipswich and Central Queensland have outlaid almost $5 million collectively over the past eight years in their relentless pursuit to grow the sport and be part of the big league.

However, Redcliffe was earlier this year earmarked as the NRL's No.1 target zone.

