Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Have your say on Brisbane’s second NRL team

by Chris Honnery
3rd Sep 2019 11:04 AM

 

AS THE debate around the possibility of a second Brisbane NRL team continues, The Courier-Mail wants to know what our readers think.

Rugby league broadcaster Channel 9 on Sunday revealed its shock agenda to cut a Sydney club and create a new Brisbane NRL team as part of the next multibillion-dollar TV deal in 2023.

The Titans, Manly and Cronulla appear most vulnerable under a relocation move, which could see another club set up in Redcliffe, Ipswich or within Brisbane.

Have your say on the big issues facing rugby league. Click on the link below to take part in our NRL fan survey.

 

Prospective NRL franchises the Brisbane Bombers, Ipswich and Central Queensland have outlaid almost $5 million collectively over the past eight years in their relentless pursuit to grow the sport and be part of the big league.

However, Redcliffe was earlier this year earmarked as the NRL's No.1 target zone.

Have your say on whether the NRL should set up a new Brisbane team by 2023.

 

 

Aerial view of Broncos home ground Suncorp Staudium. Picture: Ethan Rohloff Photography/Tourism and Events Queensland
Aerial view of Broncos home ground Suncorp Staudium. Picture: Ethan Rohloff Photography/Tourism and Events Queensland

 

 

More Stories

brisbane broncos brisbane nrl nrl

Top Stories

    Relationship milestone turned to tragedy

    premium_icon Relationship milestone turned to tragedy

    News It was a very important day for Jess Davie - she was meeting her boyfriend's parents for the very first time. It turned to tragedy within a matter of minutes.

    Stretch your way into the weekend by the water

    premium_icon Stretch your way into the weekend by the water

    Whats On Teacher on a quest to show yoga is more than just holding a pose.

    • 3rd Sep 2019 11:00 AM
    ‘Good luck to him’: Costigan takes on Katters in NQ

    premium_icon ‘Good luck to him’: Costigan takes on Katters in NQ

    Politics Costigan launched his new “North Queensland First” party on Monday

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    News Want more ways to enjoy the news? Here's a great new tablet offer