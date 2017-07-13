23°
News

Have your say on the Cannonvale foreshore

Louise Shannon | 13th Jul 2017 5:03 PM
The Cannonvale Beach foreshore.
The Cannonvale Beach foreshore. Peter Carruthers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ONE of the Whitsundays most idyllic locations for an after-school play, a beach adventure, a family get-together or a birthday celebration for any age group, is set to receive an upgrade.

The Canonnvale Beach foreshore is a popular location and residents are encouraged to meet with Councillor Ron Petterson tomorrow to offer their thoughts and feedback on draft plans for its upgrade which have now been made available to the public.

Local resident for 35 years and teacher at Cannovale State School Maz McDougall said she believed the planned redevelopment, which included improvements to the barbecue areas, installation of exercise equipment along the footpath and more tables, would provide a much-needed boost to the area.

"Cannonvale Beach is a community family beach and the boardwalk means that more tourists are coming here too," she said.

Cannonvale Beach updrade plan detail 3.
Cannonvale Beach updrade plan detail 3.

"It's such a great hub for after-school activities and what they're planning on doing looks awesome. It will be great to see Cannovale get back to the nice little spot that it was."

Ms McDougall said a stinger net would also be reinstalled which would be a great asset for summer.

"It's going to be so nice for families to be back down there building sand castles, shell collecting, and playing beach cricket. It's a great spot to get together," she said.

Mayor Andrew Willcox has urged community members to visit the public display stall and view the concept plans tomorrow.

"We have a comprehensive concept plan already prepared, and the final step before progressing with the works is to get feedback from the community."

Upgrade plan for the Cannonvale Beach foreshore.
Upgrade plan for the Cannonvale Beach foreshore.

Councillor Ron Petterson said the $590,000 project envisaged a wonderful revamp of the area, which had taken into account ideas and input from local residents, and he was now passionate about moving ahead with Stages 1 and 2 of the proposed plans.

"I've always loved Cannonvale Beach and I've always thought it was such a beautiful spot with such an incredible view. But the beach and the playground equipment was really dated," he said.

Cr Petterson said he was keen for people to come and look at the plans and "let me know whether we've hit the nail on the head with what they wanted".

He said the long-term goal was to revitalise the whole area and bring it back to life, creating a community space that suited everyone.

Cr Petterson said the design had included considerations that would allow parents or older children to be using exercise equipment while younger children would be able to play nearby, and the barbecues would be located near where the rest of a person's family or friends would be gathered.

Layout overview for the planned Cannonvale Beach foreshore upgrade.
Layout overview for the planned Cannonvale Beach foreshore upgrade.

Plans also included improved footpaths and connections, and more car parking near Cannonvale Beach.

Teacher and Cannonvale State School coordinator of the Reef Guardian program, Kerri Head, said children learnt a lot by spending time at the foreshore. She said the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority's eco challenge was held at this location and was dedicated to teaching children about seed propagation, mangroves and biodiversity.

"Throughout the year different classes go over for different purposes, including beach clean-ups and science classes. We make the most of that whole area. I think it's important to get the children outside so they can see nature for themselves and they can learn how to have a personal connection with the environment and the world around them. Then they take greater pride in what they're doing."

Play equipment that could be included in the Cannonvale Beach upgrade.
Play equipment that could be included in the Cannonvale Beach upgrade.

She said she noticed a lot of habit change, whereby the messages children were learning were being taken back to the classroom and then back home.

"We can create a whole community of people who are environmentally minded," she said.

Have your say on the concept plans at the Cannonvale Beach public display along the foreshore, tomorrow, Friday 14 July, from 3pm to 6pm or by completing the short survey online.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
ID Scanners under fire

ID Scanners under fire

Police can access the details obtained by the scanners and can also upload previous banning notices for a potential patron which venues act on.

Giving life in the form of jackets

LIFE SAVERS: Whitsunday Sailablity clients wearing the life jackets donated by Variety Queensland.

Sailability makes use of donated life jackets.

Countdown on to Airlie Race Week

ON SHORE: The end to another day on the water at the 2016 Race Week.

Airlie Race Week is just around the corner.

Not just a beer cafe

NEW ADDITION: The delicious new offerings at Denman Cellars and Beer Cafe.

Denman's welcomes new menu.

Local Partners

LNP backs Costigan to defend Whitsunday seat

WHITSUNDAY MP Jason Costigan has the backing of the LNP to defend his seat at the next state election.

A tribute to Lucy breaks the mould

TV ICON: Elise McCann stars as Lucille Ball in the stage show Everybody Loves Lucy.

A tribute to Lucy breaks the mould.

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

WOODY Harrelson never told his wife, Laura Louie, about his infamous 2002 foursome — that was someone else’s job.

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

Under Contract

17 Blackcurrant Drive, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of ... Under Contract

This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of land has sweeping views out across the beautiful Cape Gloucester ...

UNDER OFFER

49 Twin Creek Court, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 2 UNDER OFFER

The decision has been made to sell this near new 4 bedroom home and to make a faster sale, the owner has slashed over $20,000 of the price this week. Priced well...

UNDER OFFER

29 and 29a /5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 Under Contract

U29 Whitsunday Terraces offers buyers the opportunity to buy into the sea view apartment market for a very affordable price. The market is on the move and dual key...

UNDER OFFER

3/4 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

A further price reduction gives you an even better opportunity to secure a good sized, two bedroom quality unit only 100m from the hub of Airlie Beach. The popular...

Rare Opportunity with Spectacular Views

Lot 3 Conway Road, Conway 4800

Residential Land Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons ... $180,000

Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons Beach and Midge Point in your backyard. Only a short half hour drive to Cannonvale...

Sleek and Stylish Townhouse Priced to SELL

8/164 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 3 2 1 $257,000

This stunning well appointed , only a short walk to the beach, local cafes, restaurants, parks, schools and Whitsunday Shopping Centre. If you are looking for...

Perfect Family Home

8 Cascara Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $379,000

This immaculate four year old home is complete with four bedrooms, ,two bathrooms, large living area, stylish kitchen, outside entertaining area, double lock up...

Great Value for Money

9/20 Island Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $228,500

Situated in the heart of the Whitsundays, this prestigious Hazelwood Gardens property ticks all the boxes for relaxed apartment living. The open plan...

Where Paradise meets the Ocean

33/15 Flame Tree Court, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

With modern elegance in the Whitsunday lifestyle this memorable two bedroom apartment will leave an unforgettable impression on you. Summit Apartments Airlie Beach...

Green Gables Cottage in the Whitsundays

2/2 Mandalay Road, Mandalay 4802

Unit 3 1 1 $249,000

When the English countryside meets the tropical Whitsundays you must wonder what this property is like. Imagine no more, this very well-presented neat-as-a-pin...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Shaping up for future growth

SHAPE WE'RE IN: Aussie Fitness Equipment owner Mark Peacock with CBRE's Ryan Parry at 1 Kayleigh Drive.

Leading fitness equipment retailer on the move to iconic showroom

The new breed of homes about to hit Coast developments

The opening day of the Pelican Waters display village at Sydney Ave.

Crowds flock for opening of new Sunshine Coast display village

Open for inspection homes July 13-19

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!