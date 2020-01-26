Hawks legend locked in for bushfire bash

Luke Hodge will play in a different code on February 8th.

Hawthorn legend Luke Hodge could face spin king Shane Warne or bat alongside Ricky Ponting next week after being recruited to play in Cricket Australia's Bushfire Cricket Bash.

The four-time premiership champion was yesterday unveiled as the latest mega signing for the BBL Grand Final curtain-raiser fundraiser, which will be staged on February 8.

Hodge, 35, retired after Brisbane Lions' straight-sets exit from last year's AFL finals.

The blockbuster exhibition match will be locked in at the MCG if Melbourne Stars break their three-game losing streak in Friday night's Qualifying Final.

pakistan great Wasim Akram and Indian T20 blaster Yuvraj Singh, 38, will also play in the charity match while schoolgirl Phoebe Litchfield also earned a call-up.

Litchfield stole headlines in October when the 16-year-old became the youngest player to score a Big Bash half-century, smashing 52 not-out (48) for Sydney Thunder before racing home for school the next day.

The squads for the charity match, where all funds raised on the day will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, are taking shape.

Ponting and Warne will captain the teams with former Aussie superstars Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey and Shane Watson all set to play.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar will coach Ponting's XI while West Indies great Courtney Walsh will coach Warne's XI.

Players: Shane Warne (c), Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Brad Fittler, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Justin Langer, Luke Hodge, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Phoebe Litchfield, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram (More to be announced)

Coaches: Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh

Non-playing capacity: Steve Waugh, Mel Jones, Andrew Johns