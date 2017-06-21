22°
Hawks win the aerial battle

Dane Lillingstone | 20th Jun 2017 1:23 PM
WINNING CIRCLE: The Whitsunday Sea Eagles under-17s after their win against the Hawks on Saturday at Harrup Park.
WINNING CIRCLE: The Whitsunday Sea Eagles under-17s after their win against the Hawks on Saturday at Harrup Park.

AUSSIE RULES: In a top of the table clash in Mackay on Saturday, the Whitsunday Sea Eagles simply couldn't go the distance against the City Hawks.

Despite leading at half-time at Harrup Park, the Sea Eagles slipped behind early in the third quarter and the Hawks flew away with it in the fourth to win 14.9.93 to 8.15.63.

William Hill chipped in with three goals and Liam Gervasoni was best on ground for the Sea Eagles, but six third quarter goals to the Hawks and another four in the fourth quarter saw them put the game out of reach. Jared Campbell and Alex Rodgers played well in defence, Mitch Bell was solid in the ruck and Aaron Thompson and Jacob Healey work hard in the midfield.

The result sees Whitsunday slip to second the ladder but still tied for first spot on points with the Hawks.

The Sea Eagles head to Rogers Oval to take on the Eastern Swans on Saturday.

Ladies

A chance for the Sea Eagles ladies to get their first win went begging despite a solid performance in their 5.0.30 to 1.6.12 loss.

Inaccurate kicking saw the side hit the posts too often. The Hawks scored easy on three occasions in the second quarter. The girls were asked to dig deep and they did by keeping the Hawks virtually scoreless for the second half and are really starting to gel as a team. Tayla Goody had another cracker and was named best on ground.

Best for the day were Lea, Maddie, Ali, Tayla Temple and Zahli, and best on ground performance went to Tayla "shorty" Goody. From a coaching perspective the ladies side are now very close to the opposition and really starting to gel as a team.

Under-17s

The U17s got their season back on track with a dominant 9.12.66 to 6.8.44 win over the Hawks. Despite going into the first quarter down by two goals, the Sea Eagles soared back into the game to lead the rest of the game. Jayden Clark was on fire in an all round performance that saw him bag four goals.

Under-14

The U14s played great footy with the entire team moving the ball around to run out 10.11.71 to 6.1.37 winners. Best on the day were Cohua Pankhurst, Mitchell Woodley, Rhys Ward, Aiden Allen-Fancke and Oscar Doland.

Under-12

The U12's fell just short of triumph with a solid 4.3.27 to 3.9.27 drawn game against the Hawks. Adam, Jordan and Deakoda starred for the Eagles, with Hayden and Jaxon also showing great form in a fast, flowing encounter.

