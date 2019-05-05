Hawks fan assaulted in violent MCG attack

Police have launched an investigation after a Hawthorn fan was attacked by a Melbourne supporter at yesterday's match.

Video footage has emerged showing a Melbourne fan throw a punch at the Hawks supporter at the MCG before wrestling him to the ground.

At that point other supporters came between the pair.

Victoria Police has confirmed it is investigating the ugly incident.

"A 34-year-old Baxter man has been interviewed over an assault, which occurred at the MCG yesterday afternoon following the Melbourne - Hawthorn game," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

"The man is expected to be charged on summons with assault-related offences.

"Police are still to identify the victim, who had left the venue prior to their arrival."

The AFL and clubs have been contacted for comment.

