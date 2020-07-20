Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Big Mango on the Bruce Highway at Bowen shrouded in smoke due to a nearby hay bale fire. Photo: Bowen Tourism & Business
The Big Mango on the Bruce Highway at Bowen shrouded in smoke due to a nearby hay bale fire. Photo: Bowen Tourism & Business
News

Hay bale fire smokes out Bowen’s Big Mango

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
20th Jul 2020 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTIPLE fire crews are working to contain a large running blaze in hay bales near the Big Mango at Bowen.

Emergency services were called to reports of fallen powerlines that sparked a fire in nearby hay bales about 9.40am.

The first of three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived on scene within 10 minutes, reporting 15 hay bales were alight.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

The fire has spread to 30 bales causing a smoke hazard on the Bruce Highway.

The highway remains open to all traffic, but motorists are urged to be cautious and drive to the conditions in the area.

Ergon Energy crews are on scene.

More than 700 customers have lost power as a result, including the nearby visitor information centre.

bowen bowen mango bruce highway queensland fire and emergency services
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 38 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 38 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        News Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in court today, July 20.

        Suburbs where welfare recipients have tripled

        premium_icon Suburbs where welfare recipients have tripled

        News JobSeeker and JobKeeper payments will be ‘phased back’

        Woman ‘at grave risk’ of serial DV abuser

        premium_icon Woman ‘at grave risk’ of serial DV abuser

        Crime ‘It wasn’t just all me’: Woman basher’s words to court after pleading guilty to...

        GRAPHIC: ‘Sickening’ attack on native birds in state park

        premium_icon GRAPHIC: ‘Sickening’ attack on native birds in state park

        Crime A Marian woman discovered the two tortured birds glued to a signpost in a state...