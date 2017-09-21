Hayman, Daydream Island rebuilds sped up

CYCLONE DAMAGE: Photo taken in April of Hayman Island pools filled with sand and trees stripped bare.

Hayman and Daydream Island rebuilds will be fast-tracked after suffering the destructive force of Cyclone Debbie in late March.

Hayman and Daydreams Islands in the Whitsundays will be given special status to speed up Cyclone Debbie recovery efforts.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones on Thursday said the islands would be granted special status, arming the coordinator-general with powers to cut through red tape that would otherwise delay development applications.

"In total between the two islands we're looking at a $170 million investment, a new luxury offering of experiences in the Whitsunday region,” Ms Jones told the Queensland Media Club in Brisbane.

The government has committed $100 million to clearing debris and damaged infrastructure from Hayman Island and redeveloping the resort, while $65 million will go towards repairing and refurbishing Daydream Island.

Ms Jones said it was hoped both projects would be completed by the end of 2018