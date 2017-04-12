Hayman Island resort closed until mid 2018

CYCLONE DAMAGE: Hayman Island pools are filled with sand and trees have been stripped.

AFTER sustaining extensive damage during Cyclone Debbie, the five-star hotel and resort One&Only on Hayman Island will close until mid 2018.

Federal Tourism Minister Steven Ciobo said he had spoken with senior executives at Hayman Island last week.

"They're still assessing where they are,” he said.

"They'll probably be under wraps for a little bit longer yet while they still do some repair work, so that's going to be off the market just for a little while - but we've got the case where Hamilton Island (and) Airlie Beach and a whole range of other accommodation providers through the Whitsundays, they are back in operation, they're back open for business.”

Hayman Island also closed when Cyclone Anthony hit in 2015 and when Cyclone Yasi hit the Whitsundays in 2011, but only remained closed for six months.

In a statement One&Only Hayman Island thanked the authorities for their support, their guests for their understanding and "our incredible on-island team who managed the situation and ensured guest and staff safety throughout the storm and its aftermath”.

"The One&Only Hayman Island team sends a message of support to our Whitsundays neighbours and all those affected by the cyclone, and is committed to welcoming back our valued guests,” a statement read.

Hamilton Island CEO Glenn Bourke said Hayman Island, like Daydream, would be closed for a period of time "so they come back bigger and better than ever”.