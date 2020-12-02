Hayne snaps in court after question

Jarryd Hayne snaps after ‘repeat’ question at sex assault trial about level of force

WARNING: Graphic and Coarse Language

Ex-NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne has told a court that the woman who has accused him of sexual assault is "full of sh*t".

The former Parramatta fullback is on trial at Newcastle District Court fighting allegations he forced himself on the woman, then 26, after arranging to go to her house the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

The court has heard the woman suffered two lacerations to her genitalia when Mr Hayne, 32, allegedly pulled off her pants and began digital and oral sex on her as a taxi waited outside her Fletcher home.

Mr Hayne claims the sex was consensual and the woman's injuries were caused by a stray fingernail.

Jarryd Hayne leaves Newcastle Court after giving evidence in his trial for sexual assault. Picture NCA NewsWire/Peter Lorimer.

During a fiery cross-examination from Crown Prosecutor Brian Costello on Tuesday, Mr Hayne said he felt like he was "on repeat" having to answer the same question about what force he used when he says he inserted his fingers into the woman's vagina.

He said he couldn't "judge force" but "started slow and went faster".

"I was going fast that's all I can really explain … I didn't have a radar on that night I'm sorry," he said.

Mr Costello asked if he was being "gentle" or "rough" with his fingers.

Mr Hayne then snapped back: "Oh mate, they were in her vagina".

Jarryd Hayne has pleaded not guilty and says the sex was consensual. Picture NCA NewsWire/Peter Lorimer.

The court was played for the second time intercepted phone calls from 2018 in which Mr Hayne told Newcastle captain Mitchell Pearce the woman was a "full blown weirdo".

Mr Costello asked Mr Hayne if he felt that way because the accusation could impact on his career.

"I was fuming because she was full of shit," Mr Hayne replied.

The former NRL star was at a buck’s party in Newcastle on the weekend of the incident. Picture NCA NewsWire/Peter Lorimer

Mr Hayne had been in Newcastle that night to attend a buck's party for a former Fiji teammate.

The court heard that a $550 taxi was arranged for Mr Hayne to travel back to Sydney but he made a pit stop at the woman's home after the pair exchanged explicit messages on Instagram.

Mr Costello put to Mr Hayne that he kept the taxi outside because he only wanted "sex, and the quicker the better".

The former NRL star denied this.

But he agreed the woman had been "upset" about the taxi being there and that she told him she didn't "want to have sex".

He said he instead initiated kissing and oral sex because he "thought she'd like it".

He denied that she told him to stop.

Jarryd Hayne has been on trial at Newcastle District Court. Picture NCA NewsWire/Peter Lorimer

The court also heard that a $50 note was seen on the bed when the complainant returned from a shower to wash blood off herself after suffering the injury.

Mr Hayne asked "is that yours?" before pocketing the note when she said no, the court heard.

Mr Costello questioned whether the $50 note was an attempt to "bribe her silence" or make her "feel better".

Mr Hayne refuted this and said it must have fallen out of his pocket while he was lying on the bed.

"I'm assuming when I took my phone out," he said.

Jarryd Hayne's legal team, Phillip Boulten and Penny Musgrave. Picture NCA NewsWire/Peter Lorimer

Mr Hayne told the court he went to the woman's house believing there was "potential" for sex and admitted that he saw her as a "fling".

The court has previously heard that when he arrived, he asked if she wanted to have a "singalong" before using her laptop to play "two or three" songs including an Ed Sheeran cover of the Oasis classic 'Wonderwall'.

On Tuesday he was read part of the lyrics to the song and asked if it was an attempt to "seduce" the woman.

Mr Hayne said it was merely one of his "go-to" songs he used to "break the ice" in an awkward situation.

The prosecutor then made the blunt accusation that the star athlete had "made up lies as part of your evidence to explain away bits of your evidence".

"I don't understand what you think I'm lying about," Mr Hayne replied.

The trial continues.

Originally published as Hayne snaps in court after question