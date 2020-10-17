Hazard reduction burn goes out of control

Traffic was backed up for kilometres south of Sydney on Saturday after a hazard reduction fire jumped containment lines.

The Royal National Park hazard reduction burn grew to 100ha in size between Heathcote and Waterfall when the blaze broke the boundary and began moving east.

A RFS spokesman said the fire was believed to have started from a spot fire which led into the Kangaroo Ridge Waterfall blaze, causing heavy smoke across the Princes Hwy.

Traffic at a standstill on the Princes Hwy at Waterfall. Picture: NSW Rural Fire Service

Traffic on the Princes Hwy came to a standstill and then even though it remained open in both directions, traffic flow was at reduced speed.

Drivers were warned to expect significant delays.

Four Rural Fire Service helicopters are at the scene trying to contain the blaze using waterbombing techniques.

NSW Fire and Rescue are also assisting.

The RFS spokesman said no properties are at risk however there is a lot of smoke and the fire remained at advice level.

