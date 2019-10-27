'He could have died': Message for mountain hikers

HIKERS and mountain climbers are being implored to wear bright clothing after rescue crews struggled to find an injured man who fell 10m down a gorge yesterday.

The man, aged in his 20s, had been walking alone when he slipped and fell, landing on a ledge below on a mountain in the Scenic Rim region.

The Toowoomba RACQ LifeFlight crew was tasked to help rescue the man just after 2pm.

Air Crew Officer Eddie Balarezo said the man was lucky he landed on a ledge below.

"The gorge is about 40 or 50 metres, so he could have certainly died," he said.

Mr Balarezo said the rescue crew had some trouble locating the man, because he was dressed in military-style camouflage clothing.

"We circled around the mountain several times and couldn't see him in the bushland, but were finally able to locate him, via his mobile phone," he said.

Initially, the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew attempted to lower the QAS flight paramedic down to the patient, but it became too dangerous.

They were able to direct the man up a track to a higher, more open, location for the aeromedical crew to perform a winch.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue's QAS flight paramedic was then safely winched down to treat the patient, who had reportedly suffered head injuries.

The pair was hoisted back up to the chopper, before the hiker was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Mr Balarezo reminded bushwalkers to be prepared for any journey they may undertake.

"Always let someone know where you're going, take supplies and a charged mobile phone," he said.

"If you're going to be doing a track with lots of bushland, definitely wear bright clothing, so you're easily visible to other people."