'He has re-written our history': Local historian's legacy

RICH RESEARCH: Ray Blackwood has been collating history from the Whitsunday region for almost 40 years. He stands with his legacy, in front of the view he fell in love with 38 years ago. Georgia Simpson

IT'S been an intense labour of love for three decades, but Ray Blackwood said he was proud to be able to leave behind a legacy, as he prepares to depart the region he has called home for almost 40 years.

The Whitsunday Island, An Historical Dictionary is the legacy to which Mr Blackwood refers; a book he wrote, published in 1997, aided at the time by Whitsunday Shire Council.

It contains a detailed and most importantly to Mr Blackwood an accurate history of the Whitsundays, and it was the lack of accuracy about the history of the region, that prompted his research.

In the early 1980s, Mr Blackwood and his wife Mavis came to the Whitsunday region for a holiday.

After an illustrious career in the finance sector, which took Mr Blackwood and his family all over the world for work, he was gearing up for a well-deserved retirement, and it was the Whitsundays he chose as his backdrop.

Like for most people who now live here, it was a holiday that ignited the couple's desire to relocate.

"We wanted a change; we loved the tropics," he said.

A small picture of a view that belonged to a house in Shute Harbour elicited a "spur of the moment purchase" of the property that became the couple's home.

Naturally good with numbers, it was a story Mr Blackwood heard about Captain Matthew Flinders, the English navigator and cartographer who was responsible for Australia being identified as a continent, that piqued his interest in local history, which is ironic, as Mr Blackwood said he "hated history at school".

The further he delved, the more he uncovered just how much "Chinese whispers" and second-hand information had twisted local history over time, to a point where he was finding many stories were grossly inaccurate.

Mr Blackwood said he spent a lot of time and money, searching the world for original documentation.

"I became obsessed with getting back to the original story," he said.

"It's no good getting the second bit of information if it's horribly distorted along the way.

He pored over archives in London, NSW and Queensland, newspapers, and naval charts.

"I have really left no stone unturned as they say to get to the truth, and it's only in the past month that I have stopped researching," he said.

There is a story about a US war ship, that supposedly gathered in Cid Harbour, prior to the battle of the Coral Sea, Mr Blackwood said.

"It's absolute rubbish," he said.

Naval charts played an important part in Mr Blackwood's research, and he said he accumulated about 100 charts that depicted everyone from Captain Flinders to James Cook right up to modern times.

"The charts show you exactly where they went, and what they did," he said.

Mrs Blackwood was supremely proud of her husband's work, and was sad to be leaving the region.

"I will dearly miss the rainbow lorikeets that perch on the balcony each day, and the views that I have been spoilt with for all these years" she said.

Mr Blackwood said he gave the copyright of his works to Proserpine Museum.

With the copy of his book is a disc that contains 30 years worth of thorough research of the region.

"It's been quite a mammoth exercise," he said.

Mr Blackwood is 93 "years young", and said the 38 years spent living here had "slipped by so fast".