Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Craig Hogarth is being given a commendation for bravery award for his role in rescuing two people from a burning building at Kings Beach two years ago.
Craig Hogarth is being given a commendation for bravery award for his role in rescuing two people from a burning building at Kings Beach two years ago.
News

‘He risked his life for me’

Lacee Froeschl
, lacee.froeschl@scnews.com.au
19th Aug 2019 3:00 AM | Updated: 4:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"WITHOUT him I wouldn't be here today," says building fire survivor Irene Vidler.

Tomorrow marks two years since Irene and many others were rescued from a seven-storey apartment building fire at Kings Beach.

The man responsible for finding her and one other lying unconscious in a haze of thick black smoke has been awarded a Commendation for Brave Conduct.

In an extraordinary act of bravery, acting station officer Craig Hogarth and his Queensland Fire and Emergency Services colleagues responded to a direct brigade alarm at an apartment building on August 20, 2017.

"Our initial actions were to stop the spread of the fire because people were stuck in the units above," Mr Hogarth said.

Mr Hogarth entered the foyer to get to the building's fire indicator panel.

But to get there he was forced to crawl close to the wall to avoid the flames leaping across a three-metre concrete walkway.

On reaching the fire door of the common area, he saw it had been propped open and thick black smoke that "no amount of light could fix" engulfed the room.

Down on his knees, Mr Hogarth felt around the floor, only to feel the fingertips of Ms Vidler lying unconscious.

"It was horrific going into that smoke and not knowing where you're going," Mr Hogarth said.

"But as soon as I felt her hand, I knew I had a big job ahead of me."

Without breathing apparatus, Mr Hogarth entered the room and dragged Ms Vidler outside. With the help of three police officers and another firefighter, he entered two more times and rescued one more.

"He absolutely deserves this (award)," Ms Vidler said.

"Through Craig opening that door and risking his life, I'm here today."

More Stories

bravery
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REVEALED: The top 24 junior sports coaches in the Whitsunday

    premium_icon REVEALED: The top 24 junior sports coaches in the Whitsunday

    Sport Full list of 24 top Whitsundays junior coaches. Only one will win. VOTE NOW.

    Take a sneak peek of new-look luxury Hayman Island

    premium_icon Take a sneak peek of new-look luxury Hayman Island

    Destinations Another resort re-opens after Cyclone Debbie devastation.

    Police spot man holding flick knife

    premium_icon Police spot man holding flick knife

    Crime 'What I am going to do today will either make you or break you.'

    Dance performance a warm-up for national competition

    premium_icon Dance performance a warm-up for national competition

    Art & Theatre A performance of Mulan may take these dance students overseas.