Paramedics treat two men after they were bitten by a shark in the Whitsundays.
Paramedics treat two men after they were bitten by a shark in the Whitsundays. Monique Preston
'He was shouting shark! shark!': Tourist witnesses attack

Monique Preston
by
29th Oct 2019 5:45 PM
AN English tourist was heard yelling "shark" as he was bitten in a horror double attack in the Whitsundays.

Alistair Raddon, 28, had his right foot bitten off and 22-year-old Danny Maggs suffered serious injuries to his right calf in the attack that left a group of tourists out for a day cruise in shock.

"He was shouting 'shark, shark'," Taiwanese national Chien Wang said.

"Workers on the boat went to help him. I saw him bleeding."

The 22-year-old had been among those on the ZigZag Whitsundays tour to Whitehaven Beach and was back on the boat when she heard shouting.

The group had been snorkelling at Hook Passage - their first stop of the day - when the British men were attacked.

Ms Wang said she could see one of the British men injured and bleeding in the water.

"At first I found it not really serious. Then he kept shouting. Everyone seemed to be scared," she said.

She told the Whitsunday Times that someone went out to the injured man on a paddleboard to rescue him.

By this time Ms Wang said most of the group were back on board the boat. She said about 10 people were still in the water at the time of the attack.

Ms Wang was shocked people on her boat had been attacked by a shark.

"I didn't think there would be any sharks in that area," she said.

Ms Wang has been in Australia since June - first as an exchange student, but now she said she was travelling before returning to Taiwan in two weeks.

She had only arrived in Airlie Beach on Monday and planned to leave tomorrow.

In a post to its Facebook page, ZigZag Whitsundays confirmed the two men were on one of their boats and that they had suspended all tours for today.

"Our thoughts are with them, their families and the other guests on the tour," the post said.

"We are working with authorities to assist in any way we can."

"We will work closely with authorities regarding our upcoming tours.

"We would like to thank the VMR and RACQ CQ Rescue chopper for their immediate response."

Whitsunday Times

