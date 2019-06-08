Young niece’s heartbreaking message for victim

Flowers and crosses left at the Buff Club for alleged shooting victim Michael Sisois. Picture: Keri Megelus

A HEARTBREAKING handwritten letter from the nine-year-old niece of one of the Darwin shooting victims is among some of the dozens of tributes that have been laid at memorials across the city..

Flowers and tributes left at the Buff Club in Stuart Park where are Michael Sisois was allegedly shot on Tuesday evening. Picture: Keri Megelus

The grieving family members of Darwin roofer Michael Sisois, 57, have left dozens of flowers and tributes outside the Buff Club, only metres away from where he was allegedly gunned down on Tuesday night.

Keen fisherman Michael Sisois, 57, was one of the alleged victims in Tuesday’s shooting spree. Picture: Supplied

The victim's 9-year-old niece Anastacia Mailis left a touching message at his memorial.

"Today I heard that my uncle had an accident and now he's in heaven with his fam," she wrote.

"So now he will have a good time in heaven.

"I'll miss him so much that I will die for him.

"His always with me and my family.

Michael Sisois’ niece left him a touching note at the Buff Club memorial. Picture: Keri Megelus

"He'll never let us down and I will also not see him on my birthday.

"He won't be there when I want him. I'll never stop loving him."

The victim's elder brother Vince Sisois told the NT News the horrific shooting had brought back painful memories of a past family tragedy.

"I lost my eldest sister when she was shot in 1987 and now my brother has also been taken the same way," he said.

Vince Sisois said his family is grieving after his brother Michael Sisois’ death. Picture: Keri Megelus

"It took me 18 years to recover from her death and now I'm faced with this - it's too much.

"I'm furious. We will never find closure."

Mr Sisois said he believed the alleged gunman had shot his brother in the head because police had asked their family for a description of Michael's arm tattoo to identify him.

"He left this world in such a brutal way," he said.

"(Whoever is) responsible deserves to rot in jail for what he did.

"I'll never forgive him."