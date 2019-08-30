‘He would do anything for anyone’: Crash victim mourned

Gordonvale man Ian McGuigan died after his car collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway near the intersection with Maitland Rd near Gordonvale. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Gordonvale man Ian McGuigan died after his car collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway near the intersection with Maitland Rd near Gordonvale. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

IAN McGuigan is being remembered as a caring family man who would "do anything for anyone".

The 90-year-old father of three died on Wednesday after his car collided head on with a truck on the Bruce Highway north of Gordonvale.

Family and friends are mourning the quiet and kind retired mill worker who lived with wife, Jean, also 90, in Gordonvale.

Gordonvale man Ian McGuigan died after his car collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway near the intersection with Maitland Rd near Gordonvale. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

His daughters Katharine and Helen both live overseas, but are flying in to support their mother, along with their brother, Steven, who lives locally.

Ian and Jean's neighbour Beatrice Hanley said she had lived next door to the McGuigans for about 15 years and she was devastated.

She said Mr McGuigan used to walk to the supermarket every day to collect the newspaper for her and the family had made them feel welcome from the moment they moved in.

"I couldn't find a better neighbour," she said. "When my husband died he couldn't do enough for me. The whole family is lovely."

MSF Sugar's Mulgrave mill at Gordonvale, where Mr McGuigan worked. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE

She said Mr McGuigan spent time pottering in the garden and looking after his wife.

Originally coming from a cane family in Aloomba, Mr McGuigan spent more than 40 years working at the Mulgrave Mill, predominantly as a shift engineer.

His former colleague Sid Kynaston said he knew the mill "inside out" before retiring in the early 2000s and was "absolutely brilliant" at his job.

But he was no shrinking violet in retirement and Mr Kynaston said when his family gave him his first iPad a few years ago while in his 80s, he took to it.

"For him it was just out of this world that he could send an email and it would arrive in a millisecond," he said.

"He was a good reader, he read like you wouldn't believe. He never drank or smoked in the time I knew him. He was in excellent nick."

He said Mr McGuigan built his own house in Moller St which initially had the town's former butchery building in the front yard, but that was later sold to the Herberton Historic Village.

Division 1 councillor Brett Moller also paid his respects.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the community is there to support them," he said.

Police are continuing to call for any more witnesses to the crash to come forward.