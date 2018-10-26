Head-on crash leads to roadside fight between two men

TWO men are reportedly fighting at the scene of a head-on collision on Coraki Rd while a nine month old baby and it's mother are still in a vehicle.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were alerted to the incident at 3:22pm and have deployed two road ambulances to the crash.

"We understand there are two male drivers having a physical fight," he said.

"One driver, a 34-year-old man is complaining of face and abdomen injuries after his airbag was deployed."

The spokesman said a nine month old baby in a baby seat in the back seat of a vehicle travelling towards Lismore was very distressed.

"The mother is in the front passenger seat and is also very distressed," he said.

"She is in physical pain."

More to come.