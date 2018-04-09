Menu
Head knock could turn sevens heaven to hell

Australia's hopes took a dive at the Hong Kong Sevens tournament.
by Matthew McInerney, Iain Payten and Jacob Grams

AUSTRALIAN rugby sevens player Nicky Price's bittersweet Commonwealth Games debut could be in danger after he suffered a concussion on Saturday.

Price made his World Series debut at Hong Kong at the weekend but suffered a head knock in Australia's clash against Canada on Saturday.

The Cairns-born winger, known for his lightning speed, was set to be a late replacement in the Commonwealth Games team for Australian captain James Stannard.

Stannard suffered a fractured skull when he was allegedly struck from behind by a 22-year-old Englishman in an early morning incident last week at a Coogee kebab shop.

Australia looks for a way through against England.
Price, who earned Australian Schoolboys honours while at Nudgee College, was due to arrive at the Gold Coast on Monday.　

Meanwhile, Fiji have warmed up for the Commonwealth Games by winning a record fourth straight Hong Kong Sevens crown on Sunday,

Thee Fijians, who fielded a near full-strength side scored a crunching 24-12 victory over Kenya in the final.

Australia, who finished last in their pool, lost their challenge trophy semi-final 24-12 against France.

Australia defeated England 17-14 in the trophy quarter-final.
The Aussies had earlier beaten England 17-14 in the quarter-finals of the second-tier bracket.

The result drops Australia to fifth on the World Series standings as Argentina moved into fourth.

"It was a really disappointing way to end the campaign, we definitely came in with very high hopes to do well and we backed ourselves to do so,” Australia captain Con Foley said.

"A really inexperienced side, we had eight debutants.

"So although we're very disappointed, we showed a lot of heart throughout the weekend, a lot of passion and a lot of effort and for that I'm really proud of the team.

"On a personal note, to don the gold jersey again was a very happy moment for me.

"I'm disappointed the way we finished but very happy to be back in the fold.”

