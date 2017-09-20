Head-on Bruce Hwy smash: Proserpine woman at fault

ONE hour after being pulled over by police for "erratic driving" a Proserpine woman caused a head on collision on the Bruce Highway.

Dianne Kay Magee, 54, was driving from Townsville to Proserpine on October 19 and was pulled over by police on Edwards St in Ayr at 1.25pm following reports of a white Nissan Ute swerving over the road.

Police conducted a negative road side breath test and were told by Magee that she was "fatigued".

Police were later called to the scene of a head-on crash in Inkerman on the Bruce Hwy, involving Magee's ute and a black Landcruiser, which caused the highway to be temporarily blocked.

Witness reports indicated Magee was driving on the wrong side of the road and caused the crash.

The drivers involved were later taken to Ayr hospital, and no serious injuries were incurred.

Prosecutor Sheena Hayes said Magee couldn't recall to officers how the crash happened.

"On July 4, police made contact with her over the phone and confirmed she had no memory of the crash," she said.

Macrossan and Amiet solicitor David Fitzgerald said Magee had a good traffic record and no history of "hooning" or reckless driving.

"She is genuinely remorseful and frustrated by what happened but is very grateful there was no injury to herself or the other gentleman at the time," he said.

Mr Fitzgerald said Magee had regular grandmother and baby sitting duties, and the loss of her licence would create obstacles for her and her extended family.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said Magee should have been fully aware of her actions, particularly after drawing the attention of police only one hour prior to the collision.

"In hindsight, you should have pulled over and rested but that didn't happen," he said. "As far as the charge goes, it is on the top end of the range and the penalty should reflect that.

"This could have resulted in serious consequences or death for the other person and yourself."

Magee was fined $3000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

A conviction was recorded.