Proserpine Police Station
News

Head-on collision under investigation

Deborah Friend
23rd Apr 2020 4:00 PM
A HEAD-ON collision occurred at Bloomsbury, on Tuesday (April 21) involving a semi-trailer and a sedan.

Police were called to the crash, on the Bruce Highway, at about 1.15pm

A 59-year-old woman from Proserpine was driving the sedan and was taken to Proserpine Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The 53-year-old Townsville man who was driving the semi-trailer was uninjured.

“Initial enquiries revealed that the driver of the sedan crossed into the path of the semi-trailer, which attempted to avoid the collision,” Sgt Mark Flynn said.

“Both vehicles collided. Investigations are still continuing.”

Drug offences

A PROSERPINE woman has been charged with a number of drug possession offences after a search warrant was executed at her Faust Street house, on April 18 at about 6.50pm.

The 53-year-old appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on April 20, and was remanded in custody until May 18 when she will appear again by video link.

Single car crash

A MAN was admitted to Proserpine Hospital with minor injuries after allegedly losing control of his car, on Kelsey Creek Road, on April 22.

Police were called at about 4.40pm to attend the single vehicle crash, where the car had left the road.

The 39-year-old, from Kelsey Creek, was tested for drugs and alcohol at the hospital and police are awaiting the results. Investigations are continuing.

Whitsunday Times

