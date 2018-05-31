Head to the Proserpine RSL for a big band experience

The Whitsunday Big Band will play a gig at the Proserpine RSL on June 1.

MONTHS of rehearsals will culminate in a huge performance by the Whitsundays Big Band at the Proserpine RSL Club on June 1.

For 14 months since Cyclone Debbie hit, the band has been scratching for places to play.

The usual venues that were hit hard by the Category 4 storm are yet to open so band leaders have teed up a gig at the Proserpine RSL Club for one night only.

Band conductor Mike Leyland said the group had been performing together since 2015 and each of the 18 members had a passion for the big band sound.

With a combined total of 70 years' experience, band members travel from Midge Point and as far away as Mackay to practise and perform.

"Our biggest problem at the moment is there is nowhere big enough for us to play," he said.

Mr Leyland said the band members were excited about their first big gig since the cyclone hit in March last year and were looking forward to sharing with the community a sound the members had worked so hard to perfect.

Renditions of tunes adhering to the jazz, funk swing genres will be performed and the band even throws in a few contemporary rock numbers to get the crowd moving on the dance floor.

Mr Leyland was proud of the sounds produced by many former professional musicians and said the music was as good as what would be heard from bands in the big city.

Don't miss the Whitsunday Big Band on June 1.

BIG BAND, BIG SOUND