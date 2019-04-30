Menu
Health experts have named the healthiest major supermarket for home brand products
Smarter Shopping

Coles vs Woolies: Which is healthiest?

by Sophie Chirgwin
30th Apr 2019 10:02 AM
WOOLWORTHS has been crowned the nation's healthiest major supermarket for home-brand products, according to a new study.

Researchers from the George Institute for Global Health and the Global Obesity Centre at Deakin University analysed more than 32,000 packaged food items across Australia and found almost half of all processed foods were not a necessary part of a person's diet.

The study, which compared the healthiness of own-label ranges, put Woollies on top with an average Health Star Rating of 3.2. Coles scored 3.0, then Aldi 2.7 and IGA on 2.6.

Lisa Sheard with Willa, 1, and Lottie, 4 at home in Alderley. Picture: AAP/David Clark
Alderley mother-of-two Lisa Sheard said the majority of products she bought were home brand, adding: "We always check the health rating but also the ingredients."

australia coles cost of living food home brand supermarkets woolies

