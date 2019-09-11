Health fury over new tech trouble

The Queensland Children’s Hospital is believed to have been hit by the log-in issues. File picture

The Queensland Children’s Hospital is believed to have been hit by the log-in issues. File picture

PROBLEMS continue to plague Queensland Health's electronic medical record system with staff angry about being unable to access "time sensitive" clinical information for hours on Tuesday due to login issues.

The Courier-Mail understands the issues affected some of the state's major public hospitals where the controversial integrated electronic medical record, ieMR, has been introduced, including the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Queensland Health said in a statement, the "intermittent log-in issues" resulted from a planned upgrade by the system's vendor, Cerner, on Tuesday afternoon.

"The issue has now been resolved," the statement said.

"Standard contingency plans were enacted and this ensured there was no impact on patient safety during this time.

"Queenslanders can trust that we have robust protocols in place to ensure our contingency and risk procedures work."

Emails obtained by The Courier-Mail refer to the log-in problems as a "major incident".

"Staff are unable to access, record or report time sensitive clinical and business matters through all ieMR applications," an email said.

"The content of this email is sensitive and intended for Queensland Health staff only.

"It is strictly forbidden to forward or share any part of this message with any external non-Queensland Health entity.

"If you are not the intended recipient, you are notified that disclosing, copying, distributing or taking any action in relation to the contents of this information is strictly prohibited."

Queensland Health's retiring Director-General Michael Walsh announced on Thursday that Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service executive Damian Green would take over as the head of eHealth Queensland, the body responsible for the ieMR.

Queensland Health recently announced it would delay the planned rollout of the ieMR at Metro North and Darling Downs hospital and health services until 2021 following a departmental review of a Queensland Audit Office report into the digital hospital system.

Hospitals where the ieMR has already been deployed include the Princess Alexandra Hospital, Logan, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Mackay and Townsville.