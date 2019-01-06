Health is wealth at a week-long event

LIVE LOVE LAUGH: Proserpine is going to be the centre of a week long health and wellness event.

LIVE LOVE LAUGH: Proserpine is going to be the centre of a week long health and wellness event. contributed

TO CELEBRATE its first year in business, Bottoms Up Colonics in Proserpine is throwing a week-long health and wellness festival for the local community.

Bottoms Up Colonics Owner, Selena Daly said after a decade of living in the community, she hadn't seen an event like this run in Proserpine before.

"I think that Prossie is really becoming a health and well-being town, and there's a real little health hub in Proserpine.

"I think it's a great opportunity for the community to jump on board and kick start their new years resolutions for good health,” she said.

Ms Daly approached various health practitioners in the community, with the idea to give back to the community.

"There's about nine or 10 on board, and we're all running different events that are free or heavily discounted throughout the week.”

The week-long event start on January 19, kicking off with the art of fermentation and gut health workshop, held at Bottoms Up Colonics clinic in Proserpine.

Ms Daly said the benefits of a colonic are endless, citing weight loss and increased energy among a few, and they will be available at discounted price for the duration of the festival. Over the course of the week, there will be about 26 different events - think a one hour free counselling session with Whitsunday Professional Counselling, various yoga workshops at the Wellness Centre, discounted massages with Proserpine massage clinic and many many more.

Contact business directly for more information or to make booking.

WELLNESS

WHAT: Live Love Life Festival

WHEN: Saturday, January 19 - Friday, January 25

WHERE: Various locations

COST: Prices range from free to $99