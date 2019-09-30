Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.
Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.
Health

Wide Bay Hospital Health Service CEO Adrian Pennington axed

by Janelle Miles
30th Sep 2019 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE chief executive of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has been terminated, effective immediately.

A leaked email to staff, obtained by The Courier-Mail, said Adrian Pennington would be replaced by Debbie Carroll until a permanent chief executive could be found.

Debbie Carroll
Debbie Carroll Paul Beutel

Ms Carroll is the executive directive of the Bundaberg Hospital redevelopment.

In the email, the Wide Bay HHS board chair Peta Jamieson said: "The Board requests that you provide her and other members of the executive team your ongoing support and commitment to deliver the best possible health care across the Wide Bay community."

More Stories

adrian pennington ceo sacking termination wide bay hospital health service

Top Stories

    UPDATE: New details emerge in head-on crash investigation

    premium_icon UPDATE: New details emerge in head-on crash investigation

    News Two men were taken to hospital and the major road was closed in both directions following the smash.

    'It's a personal challenge': Youth to take on state at games

    premium_icon 'It's a personal challenge': Youth to take on state at games

    News Four youth members to pit their skills against other award hopefuls.

    Camper trailer crash blocks highway traffic

    premium_icon Camper trailer crash blocks highway traffic

    News Police were at the scene of a camper trailer on its side.