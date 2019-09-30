Wide Bay Hospital Health Service CEO Adrian Pennington axed

THE chief executive of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has been terminated, effective immediately.

A leaked email to staff, obtained by The Courier-Mail, said Adrian Pennington would be replaced by Debbie Carroll until a permanent chief executive could be found.

Ms Carroll is the executive directive of the Bundaberg Hospital redevelopment.

In the email, the Wide Bay HHS board chair Peta Jamieson said: "The Board requests that you provide her and other members of the executive team your ongoing support and commitment to deliver the best possible health care across the Wide Bay community."