Health service gives update on Bowen’s new CT scanner

Bowen Hospital has received the green light for the construction of a new medical imaging department, including the installation of a new CT scanner. Photo: File

CONSTRUCTION on a new department to house a CT scanner at Bowen Hospital was due to get under way in August, but the tender is still being assessed for the new service.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service has provided an update on the scanner, after it was announced in June the hospital had received the green light for the project.

The initial timeline laid out in June stated the project’s design concept would be signed off early that month, then tendering would take place for contractors.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Jo Whitehead at the time stated construction of the medical imaging service expansion was expected to start in early August 2020.

In an update this week, Ms Whitehead said the construction tender for the medical imaging department was under evaluation.

“The health service is looking forward to discussions around construction timeline planning with the successful tenderer,” she said.

The new CT scanner is expected to benefit 800 patients a year who will no longer need to travel to other locations, such as Townsville, Mackay or Proserpine, to access the service.

Ms Whitehead said the health service had been progressively expanding services at Bowen Hospital.

“Expansion of Bowen Hospital’s medical imaging department will bring a CT scanner service closer to home for Bowen and Collinsville residents,” she said.